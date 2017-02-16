版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-Invensas announces Teledyne DALSA signs DBI technology transfer and license agreement

Feb 16 Tessera Holding Corp

* Invensas announces Teledyne DALSA signs DBI technology transfer and license agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
