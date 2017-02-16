版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-PC Connection enterS into second amendment to third amended and restated credit and security agreement with Citizens Bank

Feb 16 Pc Connection Inc

* On Feb. 10, 2017, Co entered into second amendment to third amended and restated credit and security agreement with Citizens Bank

* Pursuant to amendment, Co renewed for an additional five years its existing $50.0 million secured revolving credit facility- SEC filing

* Secured revolving credit facility, may be increased to $80.0 million at option of company in certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐