BRIEF-PC Connection enterS into second amendment to third amended and restated credit and security agreement with Citizens Bank

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Pc Connection Inc
* On Feb. 10, 2017, Co entered into second amendment to third amended and restated credit and security agreement with Citizens Bank
* Pursuant to amendment, Co renewed for an additional five years its existing $50.0 million secured revolving credit facility- SEC filing
* Secured revolving credit facility, may be increased to $80.0 million at option of company in certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results