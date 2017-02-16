BRIEF-Cree announces termination of Wolfspeed and Infineon sale transaction

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Cree Inc :
* Cree announces termination of Wolfspeed and Infineon sale transaction
* Cree Inc - wolfspeed to be reintegrated into cree
* Cree Inc says termination of this transaction with infineon will trigger a termination fee of $12.5 million being paid to cree
* Cree Inc - Cree and Infineon have been unable to identify alternatives which would address national security concerns of CFIUS
* Cree Inc - Wolfspeed will now be reported as a separate segment of cree's continuing operations
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results