公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 06:39 BJT

BRIEF-Li Ka Shing reports 19.9 pct passive stake in Celsius Holdings as of Dec 31 - SEC Filing

Feb 16 Celsius Holdings Inc

* Li Ka Shing reports 19.9 pct passive stake in Celsius Holdings Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2kY2dhd] Further company coverage:
