BRIEF-Ventas in talks to buy part or all of Brookdale Senior Living - WSJ

Feb 16 (Reuters) -

* Ventas Inc in talks to buy part or all of Brookdale Senior Living Inc after Blackstone Group LP lost interest in Brookdale- WSJ, citing sources Source text : on.wsj.com/2lYm2CG Further company coverage:
