公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Mattel and Babytree form strategic partnership in China

Feb 16 Mattel Inc :

* Mattel and Babytree form strategic partnership in China

* Mattel Inc - Co, Babytree will co-create online platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
