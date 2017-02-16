版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Molina Healthcare sees FY 2017 total revenue $19.5 billion

Feb 16 Molina Healthcare Inc :

* Sees FY 2017 total revenue $19.5 billion

* FY2017 revenue view $18.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2lYqscP) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐