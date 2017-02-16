版本:
BRIEF-Nu Skin Enterprises announces dividend increase

Feb 16 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

* Nu Skin Enterprises announces dividend increase

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36per share

* Nu Skin Enterprises Inc - Increased quarterly cash dividend from $0.355 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
