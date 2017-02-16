版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 05:56 BJT

BRIEF-Kalytera Therapeutics to announce phase 2A clinical study results investigating cbd

Feb 16 Kalytera Therapeutics Inc :

* Kalytera Therapeutics to announce phase 2A clinical study results investigating cbd for the treatment of acute graft versus host disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐