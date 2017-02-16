版本:
2017年 2月 17日

BRIEF-Centurylink Inc entered into a memorandum of understanding for settlement of lawsuit

Feb 16 Centurylink Inc :

* Centurylink Inc - entered into a memorandum of understanding providing for settlement of putative shareholder class action lawsuit filed on Jan.11, 2017

* Centurylink Inc - settlement relates to class action lawsuit captioned Jeffery Tomasulo V. Centurylink Inc Source text:(bit.ly/2lp5Jlm) Further company coverage:
