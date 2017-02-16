版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 06:09 BJT

BRIEF-Trade Desk files for secondary offering of up to $125 mln

Feb 16 Trade Desk Inc

* Files for secondary offering of up to $125 million - SEC filing

* Trade Desk says it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of any shares of class A common stock by the selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
