版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 06:12 BJT

BRIEF-Lennox internationalwithdrew from presenting at barclays industrial select conference

Feb 16 Lennox International Inc

* Withdrew from presenting at Barclays industrial select conference next week because its CFO, Joseph Reitmeier, suffers injury

* Reitmeier will continue to meet all his duties and responsibilities as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐