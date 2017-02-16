版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 06:33 BJT

BRIEF-Universal American stockholders approve pending merger with Wellcare

Feb 16 Universal American Corp

* Universal american stockholders approve pending merger with Wellcare

* More than 99 pct of shares represented in person or by proxy voted to approve acquisition

* Transaction is expected to close in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐