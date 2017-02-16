BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing Company announces regular quarterly dividend

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Molson Coors Brewing Co :
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces regular quarterly dividend
* Molson Coors Brewing Co - declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class a and class b common shares of us$0.41 per share
* Molson Coors Brewing Co - in addition, molson coors canada inc declared a quarterly dividend of approximately CDN$0.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results