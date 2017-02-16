BRIEF-Zhaopin announces receipt of preliminary non-binding proposal

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Zhaopin Ltd
* Zhaopin announces receipt of preliminary non-binding proposal
* Says special committee has been authorized by company's board of directors to review and consider proposed transaction
* Zhaopin Ltd -Special committee of board is in advanced discussions with a consortium led by co's largest shareholder regarding a potential transaction
* Zhaopin Ltd - Special committee has retained independent advisors, including a financial advisor and legal counsel, to assist it in its work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag