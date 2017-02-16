版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 06:31 BJT

BRIEF-Capreit to purchase Prestige Montreal apartment property

Feb 16 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Capreit to purchase Prestige Montreal apartment property

* Purchase price, to be initially financed in cash from capreit's acquisition and operating credit facility, is $23.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐