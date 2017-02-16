版本:
BRIEF-GOL reports change in ADS ratio

Feb 16 GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA :

* GOL announces ADS ratio change

* GOL Linhas Aereas - ratio change in program from ratio of one ADS representing ten preferred shares to one ADS representing five preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
