2017年 2月 17日

BRIEF-Mantle Ridge LP says sent a letter to the CSX board of directors

Feb 16 (Reuters) -

* Mantle Ridge LP - sent a letter to the CSX board of directors

* Mantle Ridge LP - have been standing by since last week for constructive counterproposals and "we are ready to discuss them as they arrive"

* Mantle Ridge LP - requesting only a single Mantle Ridge representative on CSX board

* Mantle Ridge LP - neither Hunter Harrison nor the other board slots discussed represents mantle ridge in any way Further company coverage:
