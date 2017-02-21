REFILE-BRIEF-Nel ASA awarded frame contract in California by Royal Dutch Shell Plc

(Refiles to add third bullet point explaining contract was initially announced on Feb. 20.)

Feb 21 Nel ASA:

* Has been awarded frame contract for multiple hydrogen fueling stations in California by Royal Dutch Shell Plc

* Contract between Nel and Shell has a potential value in excess of 140 million Norwegian crowns ($16.75 million) depending of number of H2stations and scope of equipment and services

* Contract was initially announced on Monday, Feb. 20, partner name was not disclosed Source text for Eikon:

