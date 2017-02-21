REFILE-BRIEF-Nel ASA awarded frame contract in California by Royal Dutch Shell Plc

BRIEF-Colony Northstar says board authorized redemption of preferred stock
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
(Refiles to add third bullet point explaining contract was initially announced on Feb. 20.)
Feb 21 Nel ASA:
* Has been awarded frame contract for multiple hydrogen fueling stations in California by Royal Dutch Shell Plc
* Contract between Nel and Shell has a potential value in excess of 140 million Norwegian crowns ($16.75 million) depending of number of H2stations and scope of equipment and services
* Contract was initially announced on Monday, Feb. 20, partner name was not disclosed Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3558 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* shareholders approved dissolution and liquidation of fund at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane