2017年 2月 22日 星期三

REFILE-BRIEF-FirstEnergy says three directors to conclude service

(Corrects to fix signoff)

Feb 21 FirstEnergy Corp:

* Robert Heisler Jr, Ted Kleisner and Ernest Novak Jr will conclude their service to board at co's annual meeting on May 16

* The changes will bring size of co's board to 13 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
