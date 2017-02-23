REFILE-BRIEF-Bedi A. Singh to depart post at News Corp

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 News Corp
* Bedi A. Singh to depart post at News Corp
* News Corp says Susan Panuccio, currently chief financial officer of News Corp Australia, will become new CFO of company
* News Corp says Bedi A. Singh will be departing as chief financial officer effective March 1st.
* News Corp says Bedi has agreed to serve as a senior advisor to News Corp on its digital property interests in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.