REFILE-BRIEF-Fujitsu to invest slightly over 2 bln yen in creative AI project - Nikkei

(Corrects to add 'Nikkei' in headline)

March 3 (Reuters) -

* Fujitsu Ltd will invest slightly over 2 billion yen in creative artificial intelligence project over five years - Nikkei Source text: s.nikkei.com/2mmUDOI
