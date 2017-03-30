版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 01:14 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-PrivateBancorp says termination fee in CIBC deal revised to $198 mln

(Corrects headline to say termination fee was revised; termination fee now $198 mln, not $150 mln)

March 30 PrivateBancorp Inc:

* Amendment to agreement and plan of merger with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) revises amount of termination fee to be $198 million - SEC filing

* Original merger agreement provided that termination fee of $150 million would be payable by PrivateBancorp to CIBC upon termination of merger agreement Source: bit.ly/2njFgTI Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐