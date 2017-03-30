CORRECTED-BRIEF-PrivateBancorp says termination fee in CIBC deal revised to $198 mln

(Corrects headline to say termination fee was revised; termination fee now $198 mln, not $150 mln)

March 30 PrivateBancorp Inc:

* Amendment to agreement and plan of merger with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) revises amount of termination fee to be $198 million - SEC filing

* Original merger agreement provided that termination fee of $150 million would be payable by PrivateBancorp to CIBC upon termination of merger agreement Source: bit.ly/2njFgTI Further company coverage: