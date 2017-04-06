CORRECTED-BRIEF-BP says CEO Bob Dudley's 2016 total remuneration was $11.6 mln

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 BP Plc:
* Says CEO Bob Dudley's 2016 total remuneration, including pension was $11.6 million versus $19.4 million in 2015
* CEO Bob Dudley's 2016 annual bonus was $2.5 million vs. $4.2 million in 2015
* Bob Dudley's deferred bp share component of 2016 annual bonus was $848,000
* The salary for the group chief executive Dudley will remain at $1.854 million for 2017
* Says CFO Brian Gilvary total remuneration for 2016 at 4.2 million pounds versus 5.1 million pounds in 2015
* From 2017, level of bonus paid for an 'on-target' score will be reduced by 25 pct
* From 2017, the proportion of annual bonus that must be deferred into shares will be increased from 33 pct to 50 pct
* Executive directors have voluntarily agreed the extension of vesting periods for certain legacy share awards as a transitional approach to the new policy
* From 2017, deferred shares will no longer be matched with additional shares
* From 2017, will operate only two incentive plans – a short-term annual bonus and a long-term performance share plan
* From 2017, maximum CEO longer-term incentives will be reduced from seven times salary to a maximum of five times salary
* Expected that Bob Dudley and Brian Gilvary will maintain a shareholding of at least 250 percent of salary for two years following retirement
* Committee believes that the relative reserves replacement ratio measure does not fit with the group’s strategic focus on 'value over volume'
* 2016 proved rrr for exploration, including impact of Abu Dhabi Onshore Oil Concession Renewal, was 96 pct for subsidiaries, equity-accounted entities (2015 33 pct)
* 2016 proved rrr for exploration, with impact of Abu Dhabi Onshore Oil Concession Renewal, 101 pct for subsidiaries (2015 28 pct),61 pct for equity-accounted entities (2015 76 pct) Source text for Eikon: (on.bp.com/2o62rEB) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.