版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 03:35 BJT

REFILE-BRIEF-United to compensate all customers on Sunday's Flight 3411 for ticket costs

(Corrects to fix typo in headline)

April 12 United Airlines:

* All customers on Flight 3411 from Sunday, April 9 are receiving compensation for the cost of their tickets Further company coverage:
