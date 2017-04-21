版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Apricus Biosciences sees offering of up to 5 mln units (April 20)

(In April 20 BRIEF, corrects second bullet to say "$6 million", not "6 million units")

April 20 Apricus Biosciences Inc:

* Now sees offering of up to 5 million units consisting of one share of common stock and warrant

* Had previously filed for offering of up to $6 million of units consisting of one share of common stock and warrant Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2oYrYQU) Further company coverage:
