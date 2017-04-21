CORRECTED-BRIEF-Apricus Biosciences sees offering of up to 5 mln units (April 20)

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(In April 20 BRIEF, corrects second bullet to say "$6 million", not "6 million units")
April 20 Apricus Biosciences Inc:
* Now sees offering of up to 5 million units consisting of one share of common stock and warrant
* Had previously filed for offering of up to $6 million of units consisting of one share of common stock and warrant Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2oYrYQU) Further company coverage:
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022