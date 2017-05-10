CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cascadian says stockholder Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV has option to resell 1.82 mln of co's shares (May 8)

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
(Corrects May 8 brief headline to say company's stockholder Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV, not Cascadian, may resell up to 1.82 million shares. Adds bullets with additional details of financing)
May 8 Cascadian Therapeutics Inc
* Files S-3 related to possible resale of up to 1.82 million shares of common stock by Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV and its affiliates - SEC filing
* Growth Equity Opportunities Fund IV has option to resell common shares of the company, as part of Series E preferred stock financing announced in January by Cascadian
* S-3 filing is not related to a new secondary issue by Cascadian
* Cascadian will not receive any cash proceeds from the possible sale of any of shares of common stock by Growth Equity Opportunities Fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit