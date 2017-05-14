版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade

(Corrects May 12 news item by replacing MEDC with MDEC throughout)

May 12 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP

* Alibaba Group - signed MoU with Malaysia digital economy corporation, Hangzhou municipal government to connect first e-hubs in two countries

* Alibaba Group Holding - MoU seeks to enable building of infrastructure for seamless cross-border e-commerce trade between Malaysia and China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
