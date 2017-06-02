CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sears Hometown learns of malicious code affecting some Kmart systems (June 1)

(Corrects to attribute some information to Sears Holdings'
* Learned from Sears Holdings blog post that certain Kmart
store payment data systems operated by Sears infected with
malicious code
* According to Sears Holdings' blog, Kmart had removed the
code, contained the event, and launched a full investigation
* Sears Holdings' news release stated that it believed
certain credit card numbers have been compromised
* Sears Holdings' news release stated that based on forensic
investigation, no personal identifying information was obtained
* Advised by Sears Holdings that it had no reason to believe
company's payment data systems provided by sears holdings were
affected
