CORRECTED-BRIEF-OTT Pay to provide Alipay services for Canadian merchants and Chinese consumers

(Corrects source of news to OTT Financial from Alibaba)

June 20 OTT Financial-

* OTT Financial says OTT pay will provide Alipay services for Canadian merchants and Chinese consumers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
