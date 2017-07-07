FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Whole Foods sought $45 per share offer from Amazon
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
路透调查
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
深度分析
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
中国财经
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月7日 / 下午1点35分 / 1 天前

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Whole Foods sought $45 per share offer from Amazon

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects source to Whole Foods Market from Amazon.com)

July 7 (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market Inc:

* Whole Foods Market Inc - co's board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote “for” the proposal to approve deal with Amazon - sec filing‍​‍​

* Whole Foods-april 20 -may 4, received inquiries from 4 pe firms indicating if co was interested in leveraged buy-out, pipe, they might be interested in such deals

* Whole Foods - on may 30, board discussed overtures made by other third parties, including company x, company y, 4 private equity firms that previously contacted co and/or evercore

* Whole Foods Market Inc- on may 23, received a written offer from Amazon.com to acquire the company for $41.00 per share of the company’s common stock

* Whole Foods - on may 30, board decided that making counter proposal at higher price was most effective response, resolved to make a counter-proposal to amazon at $45.00/share

* Whole Foods - following may 30 board discussion on ongoing talks, board discussed contacts, reaffirmed consensus to not solicit proposals from pe firms

* Whole Foods - decided not to solicit proposals from pe firms, given perspective of evercore that price proposed by Amazon.com likely exceeded price level a pe buyer could pay

* Whole Foods Market - on june 1, amazon expected that co would not approach other potential bidders while company was negotiating with amazon‍​‍​‍​

* Whole Foods says Evercore had noted Amazon.com had re-emphasized it would not be willing to further engage in case of a rumor or leak of potential deal

* Whole Foods - on june 1, representatives from goldman sachs said as last stretch Amazon.com was willing to offer $42/share but stressed this was Amazon.com’s best, final offer Source text - bit.ly/2tPEsgy Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below