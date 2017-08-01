CORRECTED-BRIEF-Kalobios to change company name to Humanigen (July 27)

1 分钟阅读
(Corrects spelling of "Humanigen" in third bullet point) KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* KaloBios to change company name to Humanigen Inc
* Ccontinue to expect new drug application (NDA) submission for benznidazole in Chagas disease to FDA in Q1 2018
* Announced it will change company's name to Humanigen Inc, effective August 7, 2017
