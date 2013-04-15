RPT-Fitch expects to rate Honda Auto Receivables 2013-2 Owner Trust; presale issued

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
April 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings to the Honda Auto Receivables 2013-2 Owner Trust notes:
--$283,000,000 class A-1 'F1+sf';
--$313,000,000 class A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$294,000,000 class A-3 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$110,000,000 class A-4 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
Strong Credit Quality: The credit quality of 2013-2, as measured by the weighted average (WA) Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) score of 752 and internal credit score tiering, is consistent with 2013-1 and prior 2012 and 2011 pools. A major portion of the 2013-2 pool is subvented. New vehicles total 86.41% in 2012-3, consistent with prior transactions, and the pool has 12.61 months of seasoning.
Consistent Credit Enhancement Structure: The cash flow distribution is a sequential-pay structure, consistent with prior transactions. Initial hard credit enhancement (CE) is 2.75% (subordination of 2.50% and a 0.25% reserve). A yield supplement account (YSA) boosts the effective WA APR and, thus, excess spread (XS) is higher, which totals 2.25% in 2013-2.
Strong Portfolio/Securitization Performance: Losses and delinquencies on AHFC's portfolio and 2009-2012 securitizations are improved over those of 2006-2008, supported by strong credit quality, enhanced servicing policies, improvement in the economy (albeit volatile) and strong recovery rates.
Stable Corporate Health: Fitch rates AHFC 'F1' and its parent, Honda, 'F1/A' with a Stable Rating Outlook. AHFC has recorded positive corporate financial results in recent years, while the overall health of Honda has remained strong. Consistent Origination/Underwriting/Servicing: AHFC demonstrates capabilities as originator, underwriter, and servicer, as evidenced by historical portfolio delinquency and loss experience and securitization performance. Fitch deems AHFC capable to adequately service the 2013-2 transaction.
Legal Structure Integrity: The legal structure of the transaction should provide that a bankruptcy of AHFC would not impair the timeliness of payments on the securities.
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.