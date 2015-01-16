Fitch: Polish Banks Face Margin Calls, RWA Increase on CHF Move

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, January 16 (Fitch) Swiss franc appreciation
versus central and
eastern European currencies will be felt in the short term by
Polish banks via
margin calls and increases in risk-weighted assets (RWA), Fitch
Ratings says.
Solid capital and liquidity positions should cushion the impact.
The effect on
Hungarian banks should be limited as foreign-currency risk
related to Swiss
franc-denominated mortgage loans was hedged in November 2014.
The Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint both fell sharply
against the Swiss
franc on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank said it would
abandon the
euro/franc ceiling in place since September 2011.
Banks in both countries are potentially exposed to the exchange
rate because
they granted domestic borrowers cheap Swiss franc loans before
the 2008
financial crisis. Swiss franc mortgages in Poland and Hungary
constituted 38%
and 51%, respectively, of all home loans at end-September 2014.
Margin calls relating to currency swaps could be substantial for
Fitch-rated
Polish banks with large Swiss franc loan portfolios financed by
on-balance-sheet
zloty funding relative to total loans: Getin Noble Bank, Bank
Millennium and to
lesser extent for Bank Zachodni WBK and Bank Ochrony Srodowiska.
But Polish
banks have improved their liquidity positions since the
financial crisis and
these should be strong enough to absorb the margin calls.
mBank's exposure to
margin calls is small despite its large franc loan portfolio
because the bank
finances its franc mortgages mainly through franc funding from
its parent and
eurobonds. Fitch estimates that the margin calls for Getin and
Bank Millennium
could reach about 20% of available liquidity.
The increase in RWA will reduce Tier 1 common equity (CET1)
ratios, but we think
the impact will be mild. Using a swiss franc exchange rate of
PLN4.25, we
estimate a reduction for the sector as a whole of less than
50bp, from a solid
starting point (13.7% at end-September 2014). This is broadly in
line with the
Polish Financial Supervision Authority's estimate on Thursday
that a 30%
depreciation would reduce the CET1 ratio to around 13.3%.
We think the impact on capital ratios will be of a similar size,
and therefore
manageable, for Fitch-rated banks as for the sector as a whole,
but Getin's CET1
ratio could come under pressure because at end-3Q14 it was 9.5%,
very close to
the local regulatory requirement of 9%. Two of the three most
exposed banks
(Bank Millennium and mBank), have quite strong CET1 ratios and
also benefit from
lower risk-weights for foreign-currency mortgages under the
internal
ratings-based approach compared to the 100% risk-weight applied
by banks (such
as Getin) that calculate credit risk under the standardised
approach.
Last year's Polish asset quality review and EBA stress tests
included the impact
of defaults and liquidity costs of a 25% depreciation of the
zloty against the
Swiss franc and confirmed a generally strong ability to absorb
potential losses.
Nevertheless, depending on the size and duration of Swiss franc
appreciation,
servicing franc mortgages will become more difficult and the
associated credit
risks will increase.
Sharp zloty depreciation may trigger renewed political pressure
to support
private Swiss franc borrowers, especially as 2015 is an election
year in Poland
and the Hungarian precedent (at the time considered highly
unorthodox) may be
used as a populist argument.
Risks to Hungarian banks are smaller as the conversion rate for
foreign-currency
mortgages was fixed last November (at 256HUF/CHF), ahead of
planned conversion
in February 2015 under laws passed last year. This should mean
households are
insulated from this week's volatility. The National Bank of
Hungary has supplied
the affected banks with euros to carry out this conversion, but
we believe
Hungarian banks hedged their resulting open currency positions
in Swiss francs
in 4Q14. This limits the potential P&L impact for banks from the
removal of the
euro/franc ceiling.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2015 Outlook: CEE Banks
here
