Fitch: CHF Rise Adds to Austrian Banks' Earnings Pressure

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Austrian Banks' Exposure to Swiss
Franc Assets
here
LONDON, January 22 (Fitch) Swiss-franc appreciation adds to
earning pressures on
Austrian banks through gradual asset quality deterioration in
their sizeable
franc-denominated portfolios, Fitch Ratings says. The more
immediate impact on
liquidity and capital ratios is likely to be manageable given
the banks'
liquidity buffers and strategies to largely hedge open FX
positions.
Asset quality deterioration is likely to be more pronounced in
the Swiss-franc
lending of the banks' subsidiaries in central and Eastern Europe
(CEE) than in
Austria. Banks in some countries, such as Poland and Hungary,
are more exposed
to the exchange rate because large volumes of cheap Swiss-franc
loans were
granted to domestic borrowers. But the effect on Hungarian banks
should be
limited as foreign-currency risk related to Swiss
franc-denominated mortgage
loans was hedged in November 2014 and the loans will be
converted into local
currency.
Domestic Swiss-franc mortgages should be less affected because
the number of
outstanding loans is moderate, and house price growth in Austria
has been strong
and steady. The loans typically have long maturities and
borrowers use
investments, often in insurance contracts, to build up funds for
the bullet
repayment.
With two-thirds of Swiss franc mortgages held domestically, we
expect asset
quality deterioration to be moderate, despite the significant
exposure.
Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is likely to be most
vulnerable since it has
the highest proportion of Swiss-franc loans in CEE,
predominantly in Poland, and
no domestic loans.
We expect loan impairment costs to rise gradually as asset
quality problems
emerge. However, policy moves by CEE governments to support
retail borrowers,
similar to the measures being taken in Hungary where banks were
forced to
convert loans into local currency, could accelerate the
crystallisation of Swiss
franc-related costs for Austrian banks exposed to those
countries.
Higher loan impairment charges would put further pressure on the
sector's
already poor profitability. Geopolitics in Russia and Ukraine
and little signs
of a major turnaround in the CEE economies already underpinned
the negative
outlook for the Austrian bank sector. We expect profits to
remain modest in 2015
and well below historical standards.
The increase in risk-weighted assets of Swiss-franc exposures
will reduce
regulatory capital ratios, but we think the impact will be mild
since open FX
positions are typically low. Margin calls on banks' Swiss
franc/euro currency
swaps are easily manageable to date in light of banks' good
liquidity. Austrian
banks have liquid asset buffers ranging from 15% to 25% of total
assets.
Austrian banks have significant Swiss-franc assets, with the
largest four firms
- Erste, RBI, Unicredit Bank Austria and Volksbanken-Verbund -
holding EUR30bn
on their balance sheets. This is equivalent to between 60% and
100% of their
Fitch Core Capital. They are largely mortgages originated before
the 2008
financial crisis.
For more details, see "Austrian Banks' Exposure to Swiss Franc
Assets",
published today at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Patrick Rioual
Director
Financial Institutions
+49 69 768076 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
