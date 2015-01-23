Fitch: Franc Rise Felt Most in Auto ABS among Swiss SF Sectors

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 23 (Fitch) Auto ABS transactions are the Swiss
structured
finance transactions most directly affected by the currency's
appreciation after
the Swiss National Bank abandoned its euro/franc ceiling,
although this should
not have any ratings impact, Fitch Ratings says. The stronger
franc will push
down used car prices, depressing residual values and recoveries.
However,
Fitch's Swiss auto ABS ratings incorporate the possible price
impact of sharp
currency movements via stressed recovery and residual value
assumptions.
The franc has gained 20% against the euro since last week's
surprise decision by
the SNB to remove the exchange-rate cap of CHF1.20 per euro, and
has also risen
against other currencies. We do not expect the franc
appreciation to affect
defaults in Swiss residential mortgages, auto loans or credit
cards, where
stable performance is primarily driven by low unemployment.
Domestic demand
rather than exports have been the main driver of Swiss growth
(although the
potential negative impact on exports and greater deflationary
pressures may dent
growth).
However, the franc's rise will make imports into Switzerland
cheaper, driving
used car prices lower. This could increase residual value (RV)
risk in auto ABS
deals - the risk that, when obligors can return cars instead of
paying the final
instalment of a lease, vehicle sale proceeds don't cover the
final contractual
payment.
In the three Swiss auto ABS transactions that Fitch rates, RV
risk is borne in
the first instance by the car dealers, which are committed to
repurchasing the
vehicle at an agreed price.
RV risk would transfer to the issuer if the dealer defaulted,
and will likely
increase as a result of currency appreciation. This was a factor
in falling used
car prices in 2010-2011, before the SNB intervened. Even with
the euro/franc
ceiling in place, prices dropped as the currency effect
continued to be felt,
and in line with the general stress seen in the European auto
market.
The potential for currency moves to put additional pressure on
used car prices
in Switzerland is exacerbated because Switzerland is a small
country with easy
access to neighbouring markets to buy cars. In addition to RV
risk, this would
reduce recovery proceeds from the sale of the vehicle following
a borrower's
default. However, we do not expect this to affect our ratings,
because we
incorporate these stresses in our analysis by applying stressed
assumptions to
recoveries and residual values.
We do not expect any impact on portfolios backed by Swiss
residential mortgages.
Mortgage loans are mostly held by borrowers resident in
Switzerland (because
Swiss legislation limits property buying by foreigners ) and
denominated in
Swiss francs. Immigration, being one of the main demand drivers,
is likely to
remain unaffected. Consequently, our recovery expectation on
defaulted
residential mortgage loans remains unchanged.
Contact:
Dr. Georgy Kharlamov
Associate Director
+49 69 76 80 76 263
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Eberhard Hackel
Senior Director
Structured Finance
+49 69 768076 117
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London,
Tel: +44 203 530
1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Auto ABS Index - Europe - 3Q14
here
EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - Auto Residual Value Addendum
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.