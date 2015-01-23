Fitch Affirms Swiss Auto Lease 2012-1 GmbH at 'AAAsf'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Swiss Auto Lease 2012-1's notes as follows: CHF200m class A notes at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook The transaction is a securitisation of auto lease receivables originated in Switzerland to private and commercial customers by Cembra Money Bank AG (Cembra; former GE Money Bank AG). Cembra is publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and registered as a Swiss bank with a full banking license and regulated by FINMA, the financial markets supervisory authority in Switzerland. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the transaction's stable performance, which is stronger than Fitch's expectations. According to Fitch's calculation based on the November 2014 investor report, the observed cumulative default rate since closing in March 2012 was 0.68% of the initial pool balance, including additionally purchased assets. The cumulative loss rate for the same period was 0.27%. The transaction features a three-year revolving period since closing. Consequently, it will continue replenishing until March 2015 unless early amortisation is triggered following an early termination event. However, Fitch believes that the cumulative default trigger (0.38%-3.75% depending on the period since closing) and the delinquency trigger (more than 30 days exceeding 2.45% on two consecutive purchase dates) are unlikely to initiate early amortisation of the class A notes since they are significantly above the originator's historical default or delinquency rates. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralisation (30%) and the release amount from a reserve fund (0.9%). During the revolving period, the class A notes have not built up additional credit enhancement. The available credit enhancement of 30.9% is well above Fitch's initial 'AAAsf' credit and residual value (RV) loss of 14.1%. Additionally, the transaction benefits from a substantial amount of excess spread that has been sufficient to cover the losses realised to date. To consider potential pool deterioration over the revolving period, Fitch constructed a worst-case portfolio, subject to the replenishing criteria, and found that the replenishing limits were not breached. The pool as of end-November 2014 is similar to the one at closing. Currently, the total pool amount is CHF285.7m, which is spread over 19,826 lease contracts. Of the pool balance, 50.7% are new vehicle leases and 49.3% used vehicle leases. The pool remains highly granular with the largest lessee accounting for 0.07% of the total pool balance and the largest 20 lessees at 0.88%. In addition to the amortising lease component, the transaction also securitises RV. Hence, the performance of the class A notes is dependent on credit risk and RV risk of the underlying lease contracts. The current RV share is 35.4% as of the November 2014 reporting date, which is below the maximum RV of 40% that is allowed according to the replenishing criteria and that Fitch assumed when constructing the worst-case portfolio at closing. Used vehicle prices in Switzerland have stabilised recently after going through an extended period of deterioration. However, in Fitch's view, the recent decision of the Swiss National Bank to cease supporting the floor of 1.20 on the EUR/CHF exchange rate will put used vehicle prices in the Swiss market under some pressure. We consider future decreases in used car prices sufficiently reflected in our recovery rate stress haircuts as well as the haircuts applied to sale proceeds for turned-in vehicles at lease contract maturity. For more information on Fitch's view on the effects of the Swiss franc appreciation, please see 'Fitch: Franc Rise Felt Most in Auto ABS among Swiss SF Sectors', dated 23 January 2015 and available on www.fitchratings.com. The transaction's structure is more complex than usual for a leasing transaction. The class A notes consist of three-year bullet notes (the original notes) which will either be repaid at maturity or replaced by amortising notes (the exchange notes). Fitch has given no credit to the seller's repurchase option at the notes' third anniversary. In its initial analysis, Fitch instead assumed a three-year revolving period followed by amortisation. RATING SENSITIVITES Fitch has revised its lifetime default base case expectation at 1.5% while the lifetime base case recovery rate expectation is unchanged at 62.1%. This has led to a revised lifetime loss base case of 0.57%. We further determined a lifetime RV loss base case of 1.0%. In its sensitivity analysis, Fitch found that stressing the default and recovery base case by 25% each has had no impact on the notes' rating. There is no rating sensitivity to an increase of 25% in the RV loss. Contact: Lead Surveillance Analyst Thomas Krug, CAIA Analyst +49 69 768076 252 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Committee Chairperson Andy Brewer Senior Director +44 20 3530 1005 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. 