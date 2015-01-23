Fitch Affirms Swiss Auto Lease 2012-1 GmbH at 'AAAsf'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Swiss Auto Lease
2012-1's notes as follows:
CHF200m class A notes at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook
The transaction is a securitisation of auto lease receivables
originated in
Switzerland to private and commercial customers by Cembra Money
Bank AG (Cembra;
former GE Money Bank AG). Cembra is publicly listed on the SIX
Swiss Exchange
and registered as a Swiss bank with a full banking license and
regulated by
FINMA, the financial markets supervisory authority in
Switzerland.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the transaction's stable performance,
which is stronger
than Fitch's expectations. According to Fitch's calculation
based on the
November 2014 investor report, the observed cumulative default
rate since
closing in March 2012 was 0.68% of the initial pool balance,
including
additionally purchased assets. The cumulative loss rate for the
same period was
0.27%.
The transaction features a three-year revolving period since
closing.
Consequently, it will continue replenishing until March 2015
unless early
amortisation is triggered following an early termination event.
However, Fitch
believes that the cumulative default trigger (0.38%-3.75%
depending on the
period since closing) and the delinquency trigger (more than 30
days exceeding
2.45% on two consecutive purchase dates) are unlikely to
initiate early
amortisation of the class A notes since they are significantly
above the
originator's historical default or delinquency rates.
Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralisation (30%) and
the release
amount from a reserve fund (0.9%). During the revolving period,
the class A
notes have not built up additional credit enhancement. The
available credit
enhancement of 30.9% is well above Fitch's initial 'AAAsf'
credit and residual
value (RV) loss of 14.1%. Additionally, the transaction benefits
from a
substantial amount of excess spread that has been sufficient to
cover the losses
realised to date. To consider potential pool deterioration over
the revolving
period, Fitch constructed a worst-case portfolio, subject to the
replenishing
criteria, and found that the replenishing limits were not
breached.
The pool as of end-November 2014 is similar to the one at
closing. Currently,
the total pool amount is CHF285.7m, which is spread over 19,826
lease contracts.
Of the pool balance, 50.7% are new vehicle leases and 49.3% used
vehicle leases.
The pool remains highly granular with the largest lessee
accounting for 0.07% of
the total pool balance and the largest 20 lessees at 0.88%.
In addition to the amortising lease component, the transaction
also securitises
RV. Hence, the performance of the class A notes is dependent on
credit risk and
RV risk of the underlying lease contracts. The current RV share
is 35.4% as of
the November 2014 reporting date, which is below the maximum RV
of 40% that is
allowed according to the replenishing criteria and that Fitch
assumed when
constructing the worst-case portfolio at closing.
Used vehicle prices in Switzerland have stabilised recently
after going through
an extended period of deterioration. However, in Fitch's view,
the recent
decision of the Swiss National Bank to cease supporting the
floor of 1.20 on the
EUR/CHF exchange rate will put used vehicle prices in the Swiss
market under
some pressure. We consider future decreases in used car prices
sufficiently
reflected in our recovery rate stress haircuts as well as the
haircuts applied
to sale proceeds for turned-in vehicles at lease contract
maturity.
For more information on Fitch's view on the effects of the Swiss
franc
appreciation, please see 'Fitch: Franc Rise Felt Most in Auto
ABS among Swiss SF
Sectors', dated 23 January 2015 and available on
www.fitchratings.com.
The transaction's structure is more complex than usual for a
leasing
transaction. The class A notes consist of three-year bullet
notes (the original
notes) which will either be repaid at maturity or replaced by
amortising notes
(the exchange notes). Fitch has given no credit to the seller's
repurchase
option at the notes' third anniversary. In its initial analysis,
Fitch instead
assumed a three-year revolving period followed by amortisation.
RATING SENSITIVITES
Fitch has revised its lifetime default base case expectation at
1.5% while the
lifetime base case recovery rate expectation is unchanged at
62.1%. This has led
to a revised lifetime loss base case of 0.57%. We further
determined a lifetime
RV loss base case of 1.0%.
In its sensitivity analysis, Fitch found that stressing the
default and recovery
base case by 25% each has had no impact on the notes' rating.
There is no rating sensitivity to an increase of 25% in the RV
loss.
Contact:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Thomas Krug, CAIA
Analyst
+49 69 768076 252
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Committee Chairperson
Andy Brewer
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1005
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Sources of information: Investor reports
Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria', dated 4 August
2014, 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 24 June 2014,
'EMEA Consumer
ABS Rating Criteria - Auto Residual Value Addendum', dated 24
June 2014,
'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance',
dated 17 July
2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 14
May 2014, and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance
here
EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria
here
EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - Auto Residual Value Addendum
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
