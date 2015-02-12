Fitch Affirms Holcim Capital (Thailand)'s Bonds at 'AA-(tha)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, February 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has affirmed Holcim Capital (Thailand) Ltd.'s (HCT) THB1.22bn guaranteed debentures due 2015 at the National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Guaranteed by Parent: The National Long-Term Rating on HCT's debentures is based entirely on an irrevocable and unconditional guarantee provided by Switzerland's Holcim Ltd (Holcim; BBB/Stable). Holcim's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is two notches below Thailand's 'A-' Long-Term Local-Currency IDR, which correlates with 'AA-(tha)' on the Thai National Rating scale. Financing Vehicle: HCT provides financial support to Holcim's affiliated companies in Thailand by investing in debentures issued by Thai Roc-Cem Ltd., which holds 27.5% of Siam City Cement Public Company Limited (SCCC, A(tha)/Stable) - Thailand's second-largest cement producer. HCT's shareholders are Thai Roc-Cem Ltd. (51%) and Holderfin B.V. Netherlands (49%). Thai Roc-Cem Ltd. is 100%-owned by Holcim Participations (Thailand) Ltd., a 100%-owned subsidiary of Holderfin B.V., which is in turn wholly owned by Holcim. Holcim Group's Worldwide Presence: Holcim group has a strong global market position in cement, aggregates and concrete. There is wide geographical diversification, with a presence in more than 70 countries and a balanced mix between developed and emerging markets. RATING SENSITIVITY Any changes in the International Rating differential between Holcim and the Thai sovereign rating may affect the debentures' National Rating. A one-notch change in the International Rating could also result in a change of more than one notch in the National Rating. Holcim's rating sensitivities were outlined by Fitch in its Rating Action Commentary titled 'Fitch Affirms Holcim at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable' of 5 February 2015. Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions of Holcim include: - Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage improving to below 2.5x and net leverage below 2.0x. Adjusted gross and net leverage is calculated by pro-rata consolidation of the Indian controlled subsidiaries - Consolidated FFO adjusted gross leverage below 3.0x - Consolidated free cash flow (FCF) materially positive Future developments that could lead to negative rating action of Holcim include: - EBIT margin, pro-rata consolidated for the Indian subsidiaries, below 10% - FFO adjusted gross leverage above 3.5x and net leverage above 3.0x, pro-rata consolidated for the Indian controlled subsidiaries - Consolidated FFO adjusted gross leverage above 4.0x - Consolidated FCF remaining neutral to negative Contacts: Primary Analyst Obboon Thirachit Director +66 2108 0159 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Lertchai Kochareonrattanakul Senior Director +66 2108 0158 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. 