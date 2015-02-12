Fitch Affirms Holcim Capital (Thailand)'s Bonds at 'AA-(tha)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, February 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited has
affirmed Holcim Capital (Thailand) Ltd.'s (HCT) THB1.22bn
guaranteed debentures
due 2015 at the National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(tha)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Guaranteed by Parent: The National Long-Term Rating on HCT's
debentures is based
entirely on an irrevocable and unconditional guarantee provided
by Switzerland's
Holcim Ltd (Holcim; BBB/Stable). Holcim's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) is two notches below Thailand's 'A-'
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR, which correlates with 'AA-(tha)' on the Thai
National Rating
scale.
Financing Vehicle: HCT provides financial support to Holcim's
affiliated
companies in Thailand by investing in debentures issued by Thai
Roc-Cem Ltd.,
which holds 27.5% of Siam City Cement Public Company Limited
(SCCC,
A(tha)/Stable) - Thailand's second-largest cement producer.
HCT's shareholders
are Thai Roc-Cem Ltd. (51%) and Holderfin B.V. Netherlands
(49%). Thai Roc-Cem
Ltd. is 100%-owned by Holcim Participations (Thailand) Ltd., a
100%-owned
subsidiary of Holderfin B.V., which is in turn wholly owned by
Holcim.
Holcim Group's Worldwide Presence: Holcim group has a strong
global market
position in cement, aggregates and concrete. There is wide
geographical
diversification, with a presence in more than 70 countries and a
balanced mix
between developed and emerging markets.
RATING SENSITIVITY
Any changes in the International Rating differential between
Holcim and the Thai
sovereign rating may affect the debentures' National Rating. A
one-notch change
in the International Rating could also result in a change of
more than one notch
in the National Rating.
Holcim's rating sensitivities were outlined by Fitch in its
Rating Action
Commentary titled 'Fitch Affirms Holcim at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable' of 5 February
2015.
Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
of Holcim
include:
- Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage improving
to below 2.5x
and net leverage below 2.0x. Adjusted gross and net leverage is
calculated by
pro-rata consolidation of the Indian controlled subsidiaries
- Consolidated FFO adjusted gross leverage below 3.0x
- Consolidated free cash flow (FCF) materially positive
Future developments that could lead to negative rating action of
Holcim include:
- EBIT margin, pro-rata consolidated for the Indian
subsidiaries, below 10%
- FFO adjusted gross leverage above 3.5x and net leverage above
3.0x, pro-rata
consolidated for the Indian controlled subsidiaries
- Consolidated FFO adjusted gross leverage above 4.0x
- Consolidated FCF remaining neutral to negative
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Obboon Thirachit
Director
+66 2108 0159
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Lertchai Kochareonrattanakul
Senior Director
+66 2108 0158
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
