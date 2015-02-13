Fitch: Solid 4Q14 at Credit Suisse; New Leverage Target & Further Cost Reduction

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Credit
Suisse Group AG
(Credit Suisse, A/Stable/A) reported solid underlying
profitability in all its
business lines in 4Q14. However, earnings pressure will likely
persist in 2015
given adverse exchange rate movements and negative Swiss
interest rates, which
management plans to mitigate with additional cost savings but
will make
achieving its profitability targets challenging in the short
term.
Positively, Credit Suisse improved its fully-loaded common
equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio by 40bps in the quarter to 10.2% at end-2014 despite
adverse exchange rate
movements affecting risk-weighted assets (RWA). In addition, the
bank announced
revised leverage ratio targets to be achieved by end-2015 which
are more in line
with the CET1 leverage ratios of its European peers. The results
have no
immediate effect on Credit Suisse's ratings.
Credit Suisse reported a core (excluding non-controlling
interests without
significant economic interest) pre-tax profit of CHF1,178m for
4Q14, down 9%
quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but notably improved on 4Q13 when
significant
litigation charges resulted in a CHF529m pre-tax loss. Excluding
pre-tax losses
booked in its non-strategic units (NSU, CHF271m in 4Q14), Credit
Suisse's
pre-tax income stood at CHF1,449m in 4Q14, 11% lower than in
3Q14 but broadly
unchanged year-on-year (y-o-y).
Reported core pre-tax income for 2014 was unchanged y-o-y at
CHF3.5bn with a
slight improvement in revenue being offset by 2.7% higher
operating expenses
largely due to higher litigation charges in 2014.
Credit Suisse's reported return on equity (8% in 4Q14 and 5% in
2014) is
significantly below its 15% target with litigation charges and
costs relating to
winding down its NSU continuing to represent a significant drag
on
profitability. Its return on equity in its strategic businesses
was 11% in 4Q14
(12% in 2014) compared with 11% in 4Q13 and 13% in 2013.
In response to the sharp appreciation of the Swiss franc since
mid-January 2015,
the bank announced incremental cost savings measures to offset
the negative
impact from significant currency mismatches between its revenue
and cost base,
particularly in its private banking and wealth management (PB &
WM) division
where only 40% of revenue but 55% of operating expenses
(excluding litigation)
are Swiss franc-denominated.
The bank estimates that had end-January 2015 exchange rates
prevailed in 2014,
pre-tax income would have been around CHF300m lower (around 6%
of 2014 pre-tax
income). Credit Suisse expects to more than offset this negative
impact by
CHF200m incremental cost savings by end-2017, a CHF75m positive
effect from
lower fair value of future deferred compensation and CHF50m to
CHF100m higher
client FX hedging revenue. However, costs to achieve this will
dent earnings in
2015.
Credit Suisse's investment banking (IB) division reported mixed
results in 4Q14,
reflecting considerable market volatility, with weak
underwriting revenue partly
compensated for by resilient sales and trading in both fixed
income and
equities. Excluding a CHF567m pre-tax loss in its IB NSU but
including a
first-time recognition of a funding valuation adjustment (FVA;
CHF108m booked in
its strategic IB division, CHF171m in its IB NSU), Credit
Suisse's strategic IB
pre-tax profit stood at CHF579m in 4Q14, 20% up y-o-y. Its
return on
'regulatory' capital (defined as equity less goodwill and
deferred tax assets)
in strategic IB also improved (to 10% from 9% in 4Q13) but
remained below the
return on regulatory capital reported for 2014 as a whole (17%).
In 4Q14, overall strategic fixed income revenue excluding FVA
was broadly
unchanged y-o-y at CHF1.3bn. However, fixed income underwriting
revenue was
considerably lower y-o-y as market volatility negatively
affected volumes. Fixed
income sales and trading revenue benefited from a good
performance in Credit
Suisse's solid securitised products franchise and improved macro
revenue.
Strategic equity revenue excluding FVA improved to CHF1.4bn in
4Q14 (8% higher
y-o-y) with strong sales and trading revenue, notably in Asia,
compensating for
significantly lower underwriting revenue (CHF205m, down 25%
y-o-y).
The bank's PB & WM division performed resiliently in 4Q14 (with
a strategic
pre-tax profit of CHF1bn, 4% lower y-o-y). A 2% drop in revenue
was partly
offset by ongoing cost savings.
The global wealth management division (accounting for 57% of
PB&WM 4Q14 pre-tax
profit) performed well with net new asset (NNA) inflows at
CHF4.4bn (0.5% of
assets under management, AuM). WM's gross AuM margin fell by
5bps y-o-y (9bps if
net gains on sales are excluded) almost exclusively reflecting
lower net
interest income. However, the bank's net margin (excluding net
gains on sales)
remained stable at 24bps from 23bps in 4Q13. Given the difficult
operating
environment, any improvements in Credit Suisse's net margin will
likely be
driven by further reduction in its WM cost base, but further
growth of lending
to WM clients should also help the margin.
The domestic corporate lending business (corporate and
institutional clients)
continued to perform well (CHF220m pre-tax profit, 3% up y-o-y)
partly driven by
higher loan balances as Credit Suisse continues to allocate more
capital to its
non-IB business lines. Loan impairment charges in this business
remained low in
4Q14 but in Fitch's view could be negatively affected in 2015 by
the recent
Swiss franc appreciation.
Pre-tax profit in Credit Suisse's asset management division
dropped by 43% y-o-y
in 4Q14 to CHF210m, as markedly smaller transaction and
performance fees more
than offset a 7% cut in operating expenses. Net asset outflows
of CHF10.6bn
during the quarter largely reflected a transfer of AuM from
Hedging Griffo (in
which Credit Suisse is majority shareholder) to Verde Asset
Management (where
the bank has a significant investment).
A CHF294m pre-tax loss in Credit Suisse's IB NSU was primarily
driven by a
CHF171m FVA charge, mitigated by lower litigation expenses.
The group's smaller PB&WM non-strategic unit reported a CHF125m
pre-tax loss in
4Q14, as a result of higher realignment expenses and notably
lower NSU asset
management revenue.
Since 2Q14, when Credit Suisse settled its US cross-border
matter, the bank has
improved its fully-loaded CET1 ratio by around 90bps to 10.2% at
end-2014,
marginally above its stated target. Its total capital ratio,
which includes
significant layers of low- and higher trigger contingent
convertible capital
instruments, improved to 16.5%, only marginally below its
current end-2019 total
capital requirement of 17.05%.
In line with its target to achieve a balanced allocation of
risk-weighted assets
(RWA) between IB and non-IB businesses, RWA reductions in 4Q14
exclusively
related to IB (both strategic and NSU) which accounted for 56%
of RWA at
end-2014. Credit Suisse intends to reduce RWA by a further
CHF25bn to CHF35bn by
end-2016, largely from NSU run-downs.
Fitch expects an increasing focus on regulatory leverage ratios
at large Swiss
banks reflecting likely revisions to the Swiss capital and
leverage requirements
following the recommendations of the Brunetti expert commission
published in
early December 2014. Credit Suisse announced that it now targets
a Basel III
leverage ratio of 4% (3.3% at end-2014) and a CET1 leverage
ratio of around 3%.
Consequently, it lowered its end-2015 leverage exposure target
to between
CHF930bn and CHF950bn from a previous target of CHF1,050bn. The
bulk of the
leverage exposure reduction will be achieved in IB, through a
combination of
trade compressions, NSU reductions, client optimisation and cuts
in the less
profitable macro businesses.
Contact:
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
