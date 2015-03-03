Fitch: Oil Trading Houses To Benefit From Volatility In 2015

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Trading houses such as Glencore, Vitol
and Trafigura
are likely to report healthy earnings in 2015 as they benefit
from volatile oil
prices, Fitch Ratings says. But this will not have a significant
impact on our
assessment of the sector's credit risk, which will remain driven
by intense
competition and the potential for large annual swings in
performance.
Our analysis shows that periods of volatile oil prices and wider
spreads are
more favourable for traders when they are able to capitalise on
increased
arbitrage opportunities. For example, when forward oil prices
are higher than
spot, the market is known as contango. This enables oil traders
to play the
"storage game" - buying oil today while selling futures at a
higher price. They
can then lock in a profit equivalent to the difference in price
minus the cost
of storage.
Brent has been in contango since July 2014, after more than
three years of the
opposite situation, known as backwardation. The forward curve is
not as steep as
it was in January, meaning storage costs could eat up any
profit, but other
arbitrage opportunities are still there.
Volatility is likely to remain in the market throughout 2015,
before oil
recovers and the market finds an equilibrium. We therefore
believe oil traders'
earnings will grow significantly in 2H14 and 2015, compared to
2011-2013
results, when Brent averaged USD110/bbl and was much less
volatile. Volatility
today is similar to that in 2005-2007, but lower than in
2008-2009.
Profitability is therefore not likely to reach the peaks of
2008-2009.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20150302a.htm
"
> Click here to view related chart.
Many oil traders also have a stake in downstream operations and
they are
therefore also likely to benefit from the increase in refining
margins. This has
resulted from the price of crude falling quicker than that of
oil products, but
we believe higher refining margins are unlikely to be
sustainable, especially
given the overcapacity in European refining.
But all these positives do not mean that our perception of the
sector has
fundamentally changed. High volatility of earnings remains the
key rating
constraint. In addition, competition has intensified in recent
years, with new
entrants, such as Mercuria and Gunvor, quickly winning a
significant market
share. There is also an increased desire among oil companies,
including national
oil companies, to control their sale channels. Aramco, Saudi
Arabia's NOC, has
launched a trading arm focused on refined products. Some major
oil companies,
such as BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total and Lukoil, also have
trading arms of their
own.
