Fitch: Lafarge Rating Headroom Low if Holcim Deal Breaks Down

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 17 (Fitch) A collapse of Holcim and Lafarge's
proposed merger
would be credit negative for Lafarge, broadly neutral for Holcim
and positive
for the credit profile of CRH, Fitch Ratings says. CRH's
financial profile would
improve because its commitment to acquire assets from the
merging companies is
contingent on merger completion.
Holcim's decision to demand a renegotiation of its merger with
Lafarge adds to
the inherent transaction risk of the mega-merger, but we believe
it is still
likely to go ahead, as the strategic and operational rationale
remains intact.
Both companies have also made significant progress with the
deal, including
obtaining EU regulatory approval and negotiating the asset sale
to CRH in one
packaged deal.
The divergence between Holcim and Lafarge's equity valuations
since the deal was
first agreed means Holcim's shareholders are no longer willing
to accept a
merger of equals. A statement from Lafarge saying its board is
willing to
consider a revised share-exchange ratio reinforces our view that
a new agreement
is still in reach. But an attempt to renegotiate other elements
of the deal,
such as the intended governance structure, would be less likely
to be
successful. A renegotiation of exchange ratios would be credit
neutral in a
pure-share deal.
Failure to complete the merger would probably lead to the
resolution of the
Rating Watch Positive on Lafarge and would leave the company
little headroom at
its 'BB+' rating due to its relatively high leverage. Holcim's
'BBB'/Stable
rating would be unaffected as the group already has a business
profile at the
top of the natural ratings range for the building materials
sector, due to the
industry's capital intensity and cyclicality. The increase in
diversification,
improvement in market positions and synergy potential created by
the merger
would not materially improve our evaluation of the group's
business profile.
The successful merger of Holcim and Lafarge is a precondition of
CRH's EUR6.5bn
deal to buy assets from both companies. The Rating Watch
Negative on CRH's 'BBB'
rating would probably be resolved if the deal collapsed, as it
reflects
uncertainty about CRH's ability to ease the debt burden that
would stem from the
deal.
We expect to publish a more detailed report on the EMEA building
materials
sector in the next few days, including an assessment of how M&A
sets the scene
for 2015 and beyond.
