Fitch Affirms Swiss Credit Card Issuance's Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Swiss Credit Card
Issuance's notes, as follows:
Swiss Credit Card Issuance No. 1 Ltd
EUR351.1m Class A notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook
EUR11.5m Class B notes: affirmed at 'Asf'; Stable Outlook
EUR7.4m Class C notes: affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Stable Outlook
Swiss Credit Card Issuance No. 2 Ltd
EUR189.8m Class A notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook
EUR6.2m Class B notes: affirmed at 'Asf'; Stable Outlook
EUR4m Class C notes: affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Stable Outlook
Swiss Credit Card Issuance is a programme created in June 2012
to issue note
series collateralised by Swiss consumer credit card receivables
originated by
Credit Suisse AG (CS, A/Stable/F1) and Swisscard AECS GmbH. Both
series were
issued within the programme's linked note issuance structure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Since its creation the programme has shown stable performance
that is in line
with or better than Fitch's expectations. Sixty-180 days
delinquency rates were
1% as of end-February 2015, compared with the average of UK
credit card
transactions of 1.1%, according to Fitch's Credit Card Index -
UK.
A favourable economic environment has supported programme
performance, leading
to fairly low charge-off rates since closing, with a current
annualised figure
of 1.6%, based on the latest investor report in February 2015.
Average monthly
payment rates (MPR) in the programme since closing have been
above 65%, in line
with historically high rates in the originator's books as a
large portion of
customers pay off the credit card balance every month. Portfolio
gross yields
have been above Fitch's expectations as well.
Fitch's Outlook for the Swiss economy is Stable with
unemployment expected to
remain around 3%, which is the lowest among European peer
countries. We do not
expect the recent appreciation of the Swiss franc, following the
Swiss National
Bank's decision to cease supporting the floor of 1.20 on the
EUR/CHF exchange
rate, to have a negative impact on the performance of the
programme as
unemployment is the driving factor for consumer credit card
receivables'
performance.
For more information on Fitch's view on the effects of the Swiss
franc
appreciation, see 'Fitch: Franc Rise Felt Most in Auto ABS among
Swiss SF
Sectors', dated 23 January 2015 and available on
www.fitchratings.com.
As CS is one of the largest commercial banks in Switzerland,
numerous credit
card customers hold deposits with the bank. This gives rise to
potential deposit
set-off claims by customers in case of an insolvency of CS.
Furthermore, the
high MPR exposes the series to elevated commingling risk.
Nevertheless, these
risks are, in Fitch's view, sufficiently mitigated by structural
features and a
comparably high variable seller share.
The series have benefited from significant excess spread since
closing,
providing the notes with a first layer of protection against
losses from
charge-offs. Further, the class A notes benefit from
overcollateralisation (OC)
created by the subordination of class B and C notes, overall
providing them with
5.1% credit enhancement (CE). OC from the subordination of the
class C notes
provides CE of 2% for the class B notes. If excess spread
decreases below
certain threshold levels, excess spread will be trapped in a
spread account to
provide credit enhancement for the class C notes.
The notes pay a fixed-rate coupon on annual basis. Scheduled
maturity for Swiss
Credit Card Issuance No.1 Ltd is in June 2015, while Swiss
Credit Card Issuance
No.2 Ltd's scheduled maturity is in June 2016.
Fitch has been notified that a transfer of CS's credit card
business to
Swisscard will occur on or around 30 June 2015 as contemplated
from the outset
of the transaction. The agency has reviewed draft documentation
and legal
opinions supporting the transfer, which are due to be executed
by June 2015 and
has concluded that the process is not expected to impact the
rating of the
outstanding notes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch has maintained its base case assumptions set at the
respective
transactions' closing dates.
The notes' ratings are most sensitive to changes in the MPR as
well as the
charge-off rate.
Expected impact upon the note ratings of increased charge-offs
(No.1 - class A/
B/ C; No.2 - class A/ B/ C):
Current ratings: 'AAAsf'/'Asf'/'BBBsf'/'AAAsf'/'Asf'/'BBBsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 10%:
'AA+sf'/'Asf'/'BBBsf'/'AA+sf'/'Asf'/'BBBsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 25%:
'AA+sf'/'Asf'/'BBBsf'/'AA+sf'/'Asf'/'BBBsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 50%:
'AAsf'/'Asf'/'BBB-sf'/'AAsf'/'Asf'/'BBB-sf'
Expected impact upon the note ratings of reduced MPR (No.1 -
class A/ B/ C; No.2
- class A/ B/ C):
Current ratings: 'AAAsf'/'Asf'/'BBBsf'/'AAAsf'/'Asf'/'BBBsf'
Reduce base case MPR by 10%:
'AA+sf'/'Asf'/'BBBsf'/'AA+sf'/'Asf'/'BBBsf'
Reduce base case MPR by 25%:
'AAsf'/'Asf'/'BBBsf'/'AAsf'/'Asf'/'BBBsf'
Reduce base case MPR by 50%:
'BBB+sf'/'BBBsf'/'BBBsf'/'BBB+sf'/'BBBsf'/'BBBsf'
Expected impact upon the note ratings of increased charge-offs
and reduced MPR
(No.1 - class A/ B/ C; No.2 - class A/ B/ C):
Current ratings: 'AAAsf'/'Asf'/'BBBsf'/'AAAsf'/'Asf'/'BBBsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 10% and reduce base case MPR
by 10%:
'AA+sf'/'Asf'/'BBBsf'/'AA+sf'/'Asf'/'BBBsf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 25% and reduce base case MPR
by 25%:
'AA-sf'/'Asf'/'BBBsf'/'AA-sf'/'Asf'/'BBB-sf'
Increase base case charge-offs by 50% and reduce base case MPR
by 50%:
'BBBsf'/'BBB-sf'/'BBsf'/'BBBsf'/'BBB-sf'/'BBsf'
Contacts
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Thomas Krug, CAIA
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 252
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Committee Chairperson
Andreas Wilgen
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1171
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Sources of information: monthly investor reports.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria', dated 04
August 2014, 'Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria', dated 30
May 2014,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 14 May
2014; and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
here
Global Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
