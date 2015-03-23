Fitch Rates Credit Suisse HoldCo's Upcoming Senior Debt 'A(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Credit
Suisse Group Funding
(Guernsey) Limited's upcoming issue of senior notes, guaranteed
by Credit Suisse
Group AG, an 'A(EXP)' expected rating. The final rating
assignment is contingent
on the receipt of final documentation conforming to information
already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated in line with the Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of the
guarantor, Credit Suisse Group AG (A/Stable/a). The notes will
be issued by
Credit Suisse Group Funding (Guernsey) Limited, a non-Swiss
entity, to avoid
triggering Swiss withholding tax on interest payments.
The notes are direct, unsecured and senior obligations of the
issuer and benefit
from a full, unconditional and unsubordinated guarantee by
Credit Suisse Group
AG.
The terms of the notes include acknowledgement of Swiss
resolution power with
note holders agreeing to be bound by any Swiss regulatory
bail-in power
including the partial or full write-down and cancellation of
interest and/or
principal.
As per the notes' documentation, Credit Suisse Group AG intends
to downstream
the proceeds to its operating subsidiaries (including Credit
Suisse AG) in the
form of internal notes with identical subordination (senior
unsecured) and
maturity, therefore avoiding the build-up of additional double
leverage at
holding company level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes are rated in line with Credit Suisse Group AG's
Long-term IDR and are
therefore primarily sensitive to any change to the Long-term
IDR. Currently,
Credit Suisse Group AG's and Credit Suisse AG's IDRs are
equalised as per
relevant criteria.
Additional double leverage at the holding company, for instance
through
mismatches in downstreaming the proceeds to its operating
entities, could result
in its IDR being rated below Credit Suisse AG's IDR, and hence a
downgrade of
the securities.
Credit Suisse has stated that it intends to issue bail-in senior
debt out of its
holding company, which is in line with the Swiss Financial
Market Supervisory
Authority's (FINMA) preference for a single-point-of entry
approach to bank
resolution. Increasing debt volumes at holding company level in
combination with
the creation of separately capitalised subsidiaries, including a
Swiss bank
subsidiary, could in the medium term change the relative
position of creditors
of different group entities, which would be reflected in the
entities' issuer
and issue ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Committee Chairperson
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 20
March 2015, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
