Fitch Assigns Credit Suisse HoldCo's Senior Debt Final Ratings of 'A'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Credit Suisse Group Funding (Guernsey) Limited's five-year USD1.5bn (US225433AB72) and 10-year USD2.5bn (US225433AA99) senior notes, guaranteed by Credit Suisse Group AG, final ratings of 'A'. The assignment of the final ratings follows the completion of the bond issues and receipt of documents conforming to the information previously received. The final ratings are the same as the expected ratings assigned on 23 March 2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated in line with the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the guarantor, Credit Suisse Group AG (A/Stable/a). The notes have been issued by Credit Suisse Group Funding (Guernsey) Limited, a non-Swiss entity, to avoid triggering Swiss withholding tax on interest payments. The notes are direct, unsecured and senior obligations of the issuer and benefit from a full, unconditional and unsubordinated guarantee by Credit Suisse Group AG. The terms of the notes include acknowledgement of Swiss resolution power with note holders agreeing to be bound by any Swiss regulatory bail-in power including the partial or full write-down and cancellation of interest and/or principal. As per the notes' documentation, Credit Suisse Group AG intends to downstream the proceeds to its operating subsidiaries (including Credit Suisse AG) in the form of internal notes with identical subordination (senior unsecured) and maturity, therefore avoiding the build-up of additional double leverage at holding company level. RATING SENSITIVITIES The notes are rated in line with Credit Suisse Group AG's Long-term IDR and are therefore primarily sensitive to any change to the Long-term IDR. Currently, Credit Suisse Group AG's and Credit Suisse AG's IDRs are equalised as per relevant criteria. Additional double leverage at the holding company, for instance through mismatches in downstreaming the proceeds to its operating entities, could result in its IDR being rated below Credit Suisse AG's IDR, and hence a downgrade of the securities. Credit Suisse has stated that it intends to issue bail-in senior debt out of its holding company, which is in line with the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority's (FINMA) preference for a single-point-of entry approach to bank resolution. Increasing debt volumes at holding company level in combination with the creation of separately capitalised subsidiaries, including a Swiss bank subsidiary, could in the medium term change the relative position of creditors of different group entities, which would be reflected in the entities' issuer and issue ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Bridget Gandy Managing Director +44 20 3530 1095 Committee Chairperson James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 20 March 2015, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research Fitch Rates Credit Suisse HoldCo's Upcoming Senior Debt 'A(EXP)' (23 March 2015) Fitch: Solid 4Q14 at Credit Suisse; New Leverage Target & Further Cost Reduction (13 February 2015) Fitch Affirms Credit Suisse at 'A'; Outlook Stable (25 November 2014) Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here Credit Suisse AG - Ratings Navigator here 2015 Outlook: Global Trading and Universal Banks here Rating Considerations for U.S. Bank Holdco & Opcos (Update on Position Outlined in 1Q14) here