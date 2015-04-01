Fitch Downgrades Dufry AG to 'BB-'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Swiss retailer
Dufry AG's (Dufry) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Dufry Finance
S.C.A.'s senior
unsecured notes to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The Outlook is Negative.
Fitch has also assigned an expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)' to
Dufry Finance
S.C.A.'s new senior unsecured notes of up to CHF1,100m with an
expected maturity
of eight years.
The senior unsecured notes, including the new issuance, are
rated as the same
level as the IDR, ranking equally among themselves and the new
and existing term
loans.
The rating actions follow Dufry's announcement to acquire World
Duty Free Group
(WDF), which is subject to shareholders' and anti-trust
approvals, and reflect
the resultant increase in leverage and operational risk at the
company. Fitch
expects Dufry's FFO adjusted gross leverage to increase by up to
1.0x to 7.0x
from FY14's level and the company to face operational challenges
in integrating
WDF, which is taking place in parallel with the integration of
Nuance Group
purchased in 2014. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's
expectation that it
would take longer than two years for Dufry to reach the target
FFO adjusted net
leverage of 5.0x, which we view as compatible with a 'BB-'
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Pressure from Execution Risks
A simultaneous integration of two transformational acquisitions
such as WDF and
Nuance, which together equal Dufry on a stand-alone basis,
materially increases
the execution risks. Unsuccessful and /or delayed integration of
the new
operations could lead to earnings and cash flow margin dilution,
weakening
Dufry's operational profile and materially impacting its ability
to de-leverage.
Improving Competitive Profile
We acknowledge the compelling industrial logic behind the
acquisition and the
strong credit-enhancing impact it will have on Dufry's business
profile through
scale-driven efficiencies. The merits of Dufry's business model
for the
stability of its performance are evidenced in the steady organic
growth over the
last five years. We expect this trend to continue in the long
run, despite an
inherently volatile operating environment that is exposed to
volume risks.
Weakened Credit Metrics
Fitch considers that Dufry's credit metrics are no longer
commensurate with 'BB'
financial risk. Assuming completion of the full purchase of
Dufry at the
intended valuation of EUR3.7bn by 3Q15, we expect FFO adjusted
gross leverage to
reach 7.0x at end-2015 and remain at 6.0x- 6.5x thereafter. We
forecast a FY15
FFO-based net leverage should drop gradually to approximately
5.0x at FYE18. The
pace of de-leveraging before Dufry can reach the net leverage
target of 5.0x is
slower than we had previously expected. We also forecast a FFO
fixed charge
cover of 2.3x during the same period, down from our previously
estimated 2.5x.
All this contributed to our decision to downgrade Dufry to 'BB-'
from 'BB' and
maintain Negative Outlook.
No Further Debt-Funded Acquisitions
The Fitch base case assumes no further debt-funded acquisitions.
Any business
acquisition in the medium term, which is most likely to be of
non-transformational nature, will have to be funded with
internal cash in
combination with equity for it not to threaten the current
ratings. Our
assessment of further non-dilutive acquisitions would also be
conditional on
evidence of a successful integration of Nuance and WDF by
end-2016 through a
sustained expansion of earnings and cash flows.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Strong Internal Liquidity
We project the post-acquisition Dufry should generate between
CHF200m-CHF400m of
annual free cash flow, which is sufficient to address its
operating needs and
implement the new business plan. We also expect consistent
accumulation of cash
reserves exceeding an aggregate CHF1bn by end-2018, after
considering restricted
or otherwise not readily available cash of CHF100m. Dufry also
has an RCF of
CHF900m due in July 2019, of which CHF157m was drawn at
end-2014.
Diversified Funding
Dufry benefits from a highly diversified back-ended funding
structure containing
public debt (40% of total committed debt) and bank loans (60%).
All of the bank
debt, assuming final maturity of the new term loan is in line
with information
received by Fitch, is due in 2019. The public debt is due
between 2020 and 2023
(subject to change following launch of the new public debt
instruments).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions for our rating case for Dufry include:
- sales growth in FY15-16 driven by the WDF and Nuance
acquisitions, thereafter
at 3% p.a.
- minimum guaranteed payments for concessions at 4% of sales
- stable EBITDA margin at around 13%
- capex at 3% of sales
- dividends to minorities equal to 5% of EBITDA, no dividends to
shareholders
- no further acquisitions
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to a downgrade
include:
- Fitch's expectation that beyond the second year from
completion of the
transaction, FFO adjusted gross leverage would remain above 5.5x
(or 5.0x on a
net basis) and FFO fixed charge cover below 2.25x, due to an
adverse shift in
the operating environment, persisting organic issues and/or
continuing appetite
for debt-funded acquisitions
- EBITDA margin less than 12% coupled with FCF margin below 4%
on a sustained
basis, particularly as a result of challenges in integrating the
WDF acquisition
Positive: Future developments that could lead to the Outlook
being revised to
Stable include:
-Fitch's confidence that a decrease of FFO adjusted gross
leverage towards 5.5x
(net 5.0x) and FFO fixed charge cover remaining above 2.25x is
achievable within
two years from completion of the transaction and EBITDA margin
remaining above
12%, coupled with FCF margin above 4% on a sustained basis
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Patrick Durcan
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1298
Supervisory Analyst
Elena Stock
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 135
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email:
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
