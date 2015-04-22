Fitch: Robust 1Q15 at Credit Suisse; RWA Cuts Challenging

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Credit Suisse
Group AG (Credit
Suisse, A/Stable/a) reported robust results in 1Q15 despite the
challenge of a
sharply appreciating Swiss franc. While the bank made
substantial progress
towards its revised leverage ratio target, further reducing
risk-weighted assets
(RWA) will, in our view, be more challenging given the now
relatively small size
of Credit Suisse's non-strategic units and possible regulatory
RWA recalibration
in the medium-term. The results have no immediate effect on
Credit Suisse's
ratings.
Credit Suisse reported a core (excluding non-controlling
interests without
significant economic interest) pre-tax profit of CHF1,538m for
1Q15, up 71% on
4Q14 (which was dented by significant litigation charges) and
10% higher
year-on-year (y-o-y). Excluding pre-tax losses booked in its
non-strategic units
(NSU, CHF284m in 1Q15), Credit Suisse's pre-tax income stood at
CHF1,822m in
1Q15, 26% higher q-o-q but 6% lower y-o-y.
Despite improvements in its reported return on equity (10% in
1Q15; 8% excluding
fair value of own debt) both q-o-q (6% in 4Q14) and y-o-y (8% in
1Q14), Credit
Suisse will, in our view, be challenged to achieve its 15%
target in the
medium-term given the bank's focus on further reducing its
leverage exposure,
continued elevated litigation charges and NSU wind-down costs.
Its return on
equity in its strategic businesses was 12% in 1Q15 compared with
11% in 4Q14 and
14% in 1Q14.
Lower earnings from Credit Suisse's private banking and wealth
management (PB &
WM) division (strategic pre-tax profit of CHF938m in 1Q15; down
7% q-o-q and
down 3% y-o-y) mainly related to the sharp appreciation of the
Swiss franc in
January 2015, which affected net interest revenue in domestic
banking
operations. While overall PB & WM revenues were predictably
lower (7% q-o-q; 3%
y-o-y), operating expenses were reduced in line with
management's cost reduction
plan and loan impairment charges remained immaterial. Strategic
net new asset
(NNA) inflows were strong (CHF18.4bn compared with CHF0.2bn
outflows in 4Q14).
In particular, Credit Suisse's international private banking
segment (Wealth
Management Clients, WMC, 68% of PB & WM strategic pre-tax income
in 1Q15)
reported improved revenues (both q-o-q and y-o-y if one-offs are
excluded), as a
result improved lending margins, higher loan volumes, in line
with its strategy
to increase these, and improved transaction fees largely from
its foreign
exchange business following the Swiss National Bank's decision
in January to
unpeg the Swiss franc.
WMC's gross margin for assets under management (AuM) improved
slightly q-o-q to
100bps in 1Q15, largely as a result of higher net interest
income (NII) and
increased FX transaction fees compensating for lower management
fees which
suffered from adverse foreign currency translation impact. WMC's
net AuM margin
improved by 3bps to 30bps, predominately due to lower operating
expenses.
Revenues in Credit Suisse's domestic corporate lending business
(corporate and
institutional clients; CIC; 25% of PB & WM strategic pre-tax
income in 1Q15)
were most affected by the SNB policy decision. NII (CHF240m)
declined 17% q-o-q
(7% y-o-y). However, this was almost completely offset by
improved
transaction-based income reflecting increased client trading
activity and the
need of Swiss corporate clients to increasingly hedge their
foreign currency
exposure. Loan impairment charges in this segment remained
immaterial but, in
Fitch's view, could be negatively affected in 2015 by the recent
Swiss franc
appreciation.
The bank's asset management division (AM; 8% of PB & WM
strategic pre-tax
income) reported significantly reduced profitability largely as
a result of fees
from Credit Suisse's Brazilian asset management activities
(Verde Asset
Management) now being booked in the fourth quarter instead of
being accrued
throughout the year. NNA inflows in AM (CHF10.2bn) were strong
but we expect NNA
movements in AM to remain volatile.
The result of Credit Suisse's investment banking (IB) division
in 1Q15
(CHF1,115m pre-tax income excluding IB NSU) were overall solid
but demonstrated
the bank's increasing reliance on certain IB business lines,
notably within its
fixed income division. In line with those of its US peers that
have already
reported 1Q15 results, sales and trading revenue in both fixed
income and
equities performed considerably better than its underwriting and
advisory
franchises where Credit Suisse lost market share in 1Q15.
Strategic IB revenue (i.e. excluding IB NSU) markedly improved
q-o-q (up 32%)
largely as a result of strong fixed income sales and trading
offsetting
disappointing revenues in equity underwriting and advisory.
Within fixed income,
Credit Suisse's securitised products, emerging markets and macro
businesses
continued to perform well, which more than compensated for a
fall in revenues
from its leverage finance activity, largely in the US.
Similar to 4Q14, strategic equity revenue (CHF1.5bn; up 3%
q-o-q, 8% y-o-y) was
underpinned by Credit Suisse's solid equity and prime services
franchises
benefiting from higher market volatility and growth in Asia.
This offset sharply
lower equity underwriting revenue.
Credit Suisse's IB NSU reported a pre-tax loss of CHF170m in
1Q15, markedly
improved on 4Q14 which included a CHF171m negative impact from
the first-time
recognition of funding value adjustments. The bank's smaller PB
& WM
non-strategic unit reported a CHF104m pre-tax loss in 1Q15,
slightly improved on
4Q14. Credit Suisse's core corporate centre (i.e. excluding the
two NSUs)
reported a CHF231m pre-tax loss, CHF94m higher q-o-q partly as a
result of
higher-than-expected costs related to the legal entity
programme. The latter
included the establishment of an intermediate holding company in
the U.S. a
separate Swiss legal entity and a shared services company.
Reflecting increasing regulatory scrutiny both in Switzerland
and globally,
balance sheet leverage is now a more binding constraint than
risk-weighted
capitalisation in capital and balance sheet management. Credit
Suisse targets an
end-2015 common equity Tier 1 (CET1) leverage ratio of 3% (2.6%
at end-1Q15),
Tier 1 leverage ratio of 4% (3.6% at end-1Q15) and a Swiss total
leverage ratio
(including all contingent convertible capital instruments) of
4.5% (4.2% at
end-1Q15).
In 1Q15, Credit Suisse made progress towards its end-2015
leverage exposure
target (CHF960bn to CHF990bn) by reducing leverage exposure by
CHF47bn to
CHF1.1bn. The reduction was largely due to shrinking IB leverage
exposure and
positive FX movements, partly offset by growth initiatives in PB
& WM.
While leverage exposure reduction to-date has not affected
strategic IB
profitability, including its typically balance-sheet intensive
businesses such
as prime services, a planned further CHF110bn-CHF140bn reduction
for the
remainder of 2015 will, in our view, be challenging to achieve
without
negatively affecting strategic IB revenue. Management stated in
March 2015
(based on end-2014 data) that leverage reduction from client and
business
optimisation (around USD70bn at end-2014) would potentially
result in a revenue
loss of around USD300m.
The bank's fully-loaded CET1 ratio fell 10bps during 1Q15, as
share purchases
for employee share deliveries drove a CHF300m q-o-q fall in CET1
capital to
CHF28.3bn. Credit Suisse's fully-loaded total capital ratio,
which includes
significant layers of low- and higher trigger contingent
convertible capital
instruments, fell 20bps to 16.2%.
While a reduction in leverage exposure should also support an
improvement in
Credit Suisse's RWA, further RWA reduction will, in our view, be
more difficult
than in the past two years. RWA in its two NSUs have already
been reduced to low
levels (CHF4bn in its PB &WM NSU, CHF9bn in its IB NSU), making
further
significant reductions of exposures (which are also probably
going to be the
more complex ones) unlikely.
In addition, regulatory reviews of RWA model calculations
including in the
medium-term Basel fundamental review of the trading book, will
likely result in
upward pressure on RWA. Consequently, any significant further
reduction in RWA
below CHF280bn (CHF283bn at end-1Q15) will not be achievable by
RWA optimisation
alone but, in our view, by Credit Suisse exiting RWA-intensive
businesses.
