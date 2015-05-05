Fitch Downgrades Taurus CMBS (Pan-Europe) 2006-3 plc; Withdraws Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Taurus CMBS
(Pan-Europe)
2006-3 plc's notes and withdrawn them as follows:
EUR30.4m class A (XS0274566420) downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'BBsf';
Recovery
Estimate (RE) RE100%; rating withdrawn
EUR11.4m class B (XS0274569523) downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Bsf';
RE100%; rating
withdrawn
EUR4.1m class C (XS0274570372) downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf';
RE100%; rating
withdrawn
EUR2m class D (XS0274570703) downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf';
RE65%; rating
withdrawn
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as the issuer is now in default.
Accordingly,
Fitch will no longer provide ratings or rating coverage of the
issuer.
The transaction closed in November 2006 and was originally the
securitisation of
seven commercial mortgage loans originated by Merrill Lynch. In
May 2015, one
loan remains.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects the issuer default at bond maturity on 4
May 2015.
Despite several rounds of bidding for the collateral of the
defaulted EUR47.8m
Triumph/ MZ Holdings loan, an offer deemed acceptable by the
special servicer
did not materialise. Negotiations with potential buyers are
ongoing, though a
non-disclosed revaluation suggests an asset value below the
previous minimum
agreed sale price of EUR58.2m. A new standstill agreement has
been entered into
by the relevant parties until June 2015, to avoid a borrower
administration and
allow for more time to finalise a sale.
The collateral, a shopping centre in a residential area in
Berlin, Germany, has
been declining in value since closing due to high vacancy
(around 35% in
February 2015), an adjacent competing centre and weak general
market conditions.
Fitch expects a moderate ultimate loss.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Mario Schmidt
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1042
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Galen Moloney
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1561
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Data Adequacy
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pool and the
transaction. There were
no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not
reviewed the
results of any third party assessment of the asset portfolio
information or
conducted a review of origination files as part of its ongoing
monitoring.
Fitch did not undertake a review of the information provided
about the
underlying asset pool ahead of the transaction's initial
closing. The subsequent
performance of the transaction over the years is consistent with
the agency's
expectations given the operating environment and Fitch is
therefore satisfied
that the asset pool information relied upon for its initial
rating analysis was
adequately reliable.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for
the agency's
rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies
indicates that
it is adequately reliable.
The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the
issuer,
servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria"
dated 20 May
2014, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds" dated 14
May 2014, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds:
Derivative Addendum" dated 14 May 2014, "Criteria for Sovereign
Risk in
Developed Markets for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds"
dated 11 April 2014,
"Rating Criteria for Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
(CMBS) and Loans in
EMEA" dated 10 June 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
