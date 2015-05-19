Fitch Affirms UBS at 'A', Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/CHICAGO, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UBS AG's (UBS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings at 'A', its Short-term IDR at 'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. At the same time the agency has affirmed the ratings of UBS's holding company UBS Group AG and subsidiaries. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating affirmations are in conjunction with Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks globally, which the agency announced in March 2014. In line with its expectations announced in March last year and communicated regularly since then, Fitch believes legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for US, Swiss and European Union commercial banks. As a result, Fitch believes that, in line with our Support Rating (SR) definition of '5', extraordinary external support while possible can no longer be relied upon for UBS. We have, therefore, downgraded its SR to '5' from '1' and revised its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'No Floor' from 'A'. UBS's Long-term IDR is driven by its VR and is therefore not affected by today's actions on the SR and SRF. The ratings actions are also part of a periodic portfolio review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally active banking groups. A strong rebound in earnings from securities businesses in 1Q15 is a reminder of the upside potential banks with leading market shares can enjoy. However, regulatory headwinds remain strong, with ever higher capital requirements, costs of continuous infrastructure upgrades and a focus on conduct risks. As capital and leverage requirements evolve, GTUBs are reviewing the balance of their securities operations with other businesses and adapting their business models to provide the most capital-efficient platforms for the future. We expect the GTUBs' other core businesses, including retail and corporate banking, wealth and asset management, to perform well as economic growth, which we expect to be strongest in the US and UK, will underpin revenue. However, pressure on revenue generation in a low interest-rate environment is likely to persist, particularly in Europe, but low loan impairment charges in domestic markets should help operating profitability. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT UBS's VR and IDRs are based our expectation that the bank's leading global wealth management and dominant domestic retail and corporate franchise should enable the bank to generate sound profitability. The ratings also reflect adequate underlying profitability, solid funding and liquidity, strong capitalisation measured in relation to risk-weighted assets (RWA) and our expectation that the group will improve its leverage ratio further. The ratings also factor in remaining material exposure to conduct and litigation risk and exposure to assets in UBS's non-core and legacy portfolio. The Stable Outlook on UBS's Long-term IDR is based on our expectation that UBS will be able to generate sufficient earnings to absorb further conduct and litigation costs. UBS maintains a world-leading wealth management franchise with CHF2trn invested assets at end-1Q15. Wealth management businesses have seen improving performance, and the group's Wealth Management business division generated CHF856m adjusted pre-tax profit in 1Q15, up 30% yoy. The group's Wealth Management Americas division (WMA) increased its contribution to group profit, generating CHF277m adjusted 1Q15 pre-tax profit. We expect the group's wealth management activities, which are complemented by global asset management, to continue to represent a source of sound earnings. UBS's capitalisation and funding and liquidity are rating strengths. Capital ratios based on RWA are the strongest in UBS's peer group with a 13.7% fully-applied Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at end-1Q15. The group's capitalisation based on unweighted leverage, with a 3.4% fully-applied Basel III leverage ratio at end-March 2015, is more in line with its European peers' and weaker than US banks' leverage ratios. However, we expect the bank to improve its leverage ratio further as it reduces leverage exposure and issues further loss-absorbing capital, including additional tier 1 instruments. Funding and liquidity benefit from the bank's global wealth management operations. The group's regulatory liquidity coverage averaged 122% in 1Q15, and the group estimates a stable 106% net stable funding ratio at end-1Q15. Despite having resolved various regulatory and legal issues, UBS remains, in our opinion, exposed to material conduct and litigation risk. The bank is subject to various legal disputes and proceedings including its foreign exchange business, its cross-border wealth management businesses and the sale of US residential mortgage-backed securities. Total reserves for litigation, regulatory and other matters amounted to CHF2.7bn at end-1Q15, of which CHF1.1bn related to UBS's Investment Bank business division. While the extent of further litigation costs is hard to predict, UBS's ratings factor in our assumptions that the bank's litigation reserves and capitalisation, if required, could absorb sizeable further conduct costs. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT UBS's VR and IDRs are principally sensitive to the group continuing the execution of its strategy, which concentrates on further improving profitability, aided by strong earnings momentum in its wealth management businesses. Together with a successful reduction in tail risks, including conduct and litigation risks, this would result in a stronger company profile, which could result in upward momentum for UBS's ratings. Any rating upgrade would be contingent on a further reduction in non-core and legacy portfolio risk exposures and in improving performance further without any material increase in risk appetite. Should non-core and legacy portfolio exit costs or conduct and litigation costs be higher than our expectations and affect UBS's capital ratios with no credible plan for restoring these over a reasonably short period, this could lead to pressure on UBS's ratings. Any material restrictions on UBS's ability to conduct businesses, which could be the result of the US authorities' decision to revoke the bank's non-prosecution agreement, would put pressure on the bank's ratings. We expect UBS to target strong capitalisation, to maintain its strong RWA-based capital ratios and its stressed capital ratio target, and to strengthen its regulatory leverage ratio. The bank's ratings could see upward momentum if the bank manages to increase its capitalisation further, while failure to maintain its sound targets, which we do not expect given the bank's clear strategy, would put ratings under pressure. Fitch equalises UBS's VR and Long-term IDR despite significant layers of subordinated debt, which in our opinion is, however, not sufficient to warrant uplift of UBS's Long-term IDR relative to its VR. Fitch also has no sufficient visibility on UBS's final capital and liability structure until global regulatory requirements regarding debt and legal entity structures have been finalised. UBS's IDR could be upgraded one notch above UBS Group AG's IDR if debt issued by the holding company provides a sufficient buffer to senior creditors of the operating company. This would mean debt down-streamed from the holding company would have to be effectively junior to the operating company's senior obligations to provide effective protection. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that UBS becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, Swiss legislation and regulation to address the 'too big to fail' problem for the two big Swiss banks are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other junior and hybrid capital issued by UBS Group AG, UBS and its affiliates are all notched down from UBS's or UBS Group's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. The ratings of UBS's and UBS Group AG's subordinated and hybrid debt issues are primarily sensitive to a change in the respective VRs. The securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the issuers' VRs. This may reflect a change in capital management in the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY UBS Group AG's VR and IDRs are equalised with those of UBS, and reflect UBS Group AG's role as the group's holding company. Its reported consolidated total assets at end-2014 were essentially equal to those reported by UBS. We expect the holding company to issue an increasing proportion of debt, including additional Tier 1 (AT1) and other hybrid instruments and senior debt. This will result in a debt buffer building up at the holding company over time. We do not expect double leverage at the holding company to exceed 120%, a level at which we would consider notching the holding company's VR and Long-term IDR below the bank's ratings. We expect the holding company to maintain a prudent liquidity policy, which should be helped by existing policies in place to manage liquidity across a large number of legal entities globally. The equalisation of UBS Group AG's VR and IDRs with UBS's also reflects our view that the Swiss regulator considers the group as a consolidated entity, the fact that the holding company is incorporated in the same jurisdiction as its main banking subsidiary and the large majority stake it holds in UBS. UBS Group AG's VR and IDRs are sensitive to the same factors as UBS's. Its VR and IDRs could be notched down from UBS's ratings if double leverage at the holding company increases above 120% or if the role of the holding company changes. Together with the creation of separately capitalised subsidiaries, over time further expected debt issuance by UBS Group AG could change the relative position of creditors of different group entities, which would be reflected in different entity ratings, including the holding company's VR and IDRs. UBS Group AG's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that support from the Swiss authorities for the holding company is possible, but cannot be relied on, primarily because of the holding company's low systemic importance. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES London-based UBS Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS whose issuer and debt ratings are aligned with UBS's because Fitch views UBS Limited as core to UBS and integrated into its IB activities. UBS Limited's contractual counterparties continue to benefit from an irrevocable and unconditional guarantee by UBS, which underpins our view that the subsidiary is core to UBS's strategy. UBS Bank USA (UBSB) is a direct subsidiary of UBS Americas Inc., which in turn is wholly owned by UBS. UBSB's ratings reflect Fitch's view of its integration and its important role within the group and its Short-term IDR is therefore equalised with the ultimate parent's. Although there is no financial support agreement or guarantee from UBS, UBSB's '1' SR reflects our view of an extremely high probability that UBS would provide support to UBSB should the need arise. The ratings of both UBS Limited and UBSB are primarily sensitive to a change in UBS's VR and IDRs. In addition, should regulatory developments, notably in the US and the UK, lead to UBS's subsidiaries becoming less integrated within UBS, e.g. through restrictions on intragroup funding flows, then this could lead to UBS subsidiaries' IDRs no longer being equalised with the parent bank's IDRs. 