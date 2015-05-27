Fitch Affirms Banque de Commerce et de Placements at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Geneva-based Banque de Commerce et de Placements SA's (BCP) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' and 'F3', respectively. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed BCP's Viability Rating at 'bbb-' and Support Rating at '4'. The Outlook on the bank's Long-term IDR is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs AND VR BCP's Long-term IDR is driven by its standalone creditworthiness, as expressed by its VR. Our assessment of the bank's VR is highly influenced by its business profile, which focuses on trade finance and correspondent banking in a number of emerging and developed countries. We would normally rate such a specialist bank below investment grade, to reflect the high operational and emerging market credit risk and borrower concentrations to which its activities give rise. However, we believe that BCP's risks are well controlled and, as a result, its earnings and profitability, as well as its asset quality have been solid and relatively stable over time. BCP has a track record of minimal operational and credit losses and proven capacity to adapt quickly to changing economic and global trade conditions. Stable profitability and low dividend payments have resulted in a sound level of capitalisation. BCP's trade finance transactions are largely short term and typically collateralised by goods or guarantees. As a result, its asset quality compares well with peers, also reflecting adequate underwriting standards, especially for trade finance activities. The bank has seen a modest growth of impairments over the past two years due to single credit and operational loss events. However, Fitch understands these are single events, not part of its core business, which do not signify a trend in asset quality deterioration. In Fitch's view, impaired exposures are fairly well-reserved. In 2014, BCP was able to uphold earnings despite these higher impairment charges as well as challenging economic and geopolitical conditions in a number of traditional markets, narrower margins and depressed commodity prices. Higher business growth was crucial in protecting trade finance revenue, but BCP also benefits from some diversification towards treasury and wealth management. For funding, BCP mainly relies on European and emerging market bank deposits and corporate deposits from long-standing trade finance relations. The funding base is somewhat concentrated, but BCP benefits from the short-term nature of its trade finance assets and fairly large reserves of liquid assets. SUPPORT RATING BCP is 69%-owned by Turkish Karamehmet Family and 31%-owned by Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. (YKB; BBB/Stable). The latter is jointly-owned by Koc Group and UniCredit S.p.A. (BBB+/Stable). In Fitch's view, there is a limited probability that YKB would provide support for this subsidiary in case of need. Despite the lack of integration or single branding, we believe that BCP plays a role of some significance in the YKB group. We have therefore assigned BCP a Support Rating of '4', which according to our methodology, implies a minimum support-driven IDR for BCP of 'B'. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs AND VR BCP's IDRs are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change to the VR. Given BCP's already high VR relative to other niche trade finance banks, upside potential for the VR is limited. BCP's VR (and hence IDRs) could nonetheless be upgraded if its business and revenues become more diversified, away from trade finance, while maintaining sound asset quality and capitalisation. Conversely, BCP's VR could be downgraded if the bank suffers additional and material unforeseen operational or credit losses that lead to significant capital erosion. Diversification towards higher risk exposures, or increased concentrations to often volatile markets, could also result in a downgrade of its VR. BCP's VR could also be affected by a failure to maintain profitability from core activities in light of, for example, increased competition, and/or due to weaker economic trends in any emerging market that is seen as important for BCP. Material asset growth that in Fitch's view compromises BCP's risk appetite and weakens capitalisation and leverage would also be negative for the VR. SUPPORT RATING BCP's Support Rating is sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumption around the probability of support from YKB and/or to changes to YKB's ratings. 