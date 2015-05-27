Fitch Affirms Banque de Commerce et de Placements at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Geneva-based Banque
de Commerce et de Placements SA's (BCP) Long- and Short-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' and 'F3', respectively. At the same
time, Fitch has
affirmed BCP's Viability Rating at 'bbb-' and Support Rating at
'4'. The Outlook
on the bank's Long-term IDR is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs AND VR
BCP's Long-term IDR is driven by its standalone
creditworthiness, as expressed
by its VR. Our assessment of the bank's VR is highly influenced
by its business
profile, which focuses on trade finance and correspondent
banking in a number of
emerging and developed countries.
We would normally rate such a specialist bank below investment
grade, to reflect
the high operational and emerging market credit risk and
borrower concentrations
to which its activities give rise. However, we believe that
BCP's risks are well
controlled and, as a result, its earnings and profitability, as
well as its
asset quality have been solid and relatively stable over time.
BCP has a track
record of minimal operational and credit losses and proven
capacity to adapt
quickly to changing economic and global trade conditions. Stable
profitability
and low dividend payments have resulted in a sound level of
capitalisation.
BCP's trade finance transactions are largely short term and
typically
collateralised by goods or guarantees. As a result, its asset
quality compares
well with peers, also reflecting adequate underwriting
standards, especially for
trade finance activities. The bank has seen a modest growth of
impairments over
the past two years due to single credit and operational loss
events. However,
Fitch understands these are single events, not part of its core
business, which
do not signify a trend in asset quality deterioration. In
Fitch's view, impaired
exposures are fairly well-reserved.
In 2014, BCP was able to uphold earnings despite these higher
impairment charges
as well as challenging economic and geopolitical conditions in a
number of
traditional markets, narrower margins and depressed commodity
prices. Higher
business growth was crucial in protecting trade finance revenue,
but BCP also
benefits from some diversification towards treasury and wealth
management.
For funding, BCP mainly relies on European and emerging market
bank deposits and
corporate deposits from long-standing trade finance relations.
The funding base
is somewhat concentrated, but BCP benefits from the short-term
nature of its
trade finance assets and fairly large reserves of liquid assets.
SUPPORT RATING
BCP is 69%-owned by Turkish Karamehmet Family and 31%-owned by
Yapi ve Kredi
Bankasi A.S. (YKB; BBB/Stable). The latter is jointly-owned by
Koc Group and
UniCredit S.p.A. (BBB+/Stable). In Fitch's view, there is a
limited probability
that YKB would provide support for this subsidiary in case of
need. Despite the
lack of integration or single branding, we believe that BCP
plays a role of some
significance in the YKB group. We have therefore assigned BCP a
Support Rating
of '4', which according to our methodology, implies a minimum
support-driven IDR
for BCP of 'B'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND VR
BCP's IDRs are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a
change to the
VR.
Given BCP's already high VR relative to other niche trade
finance banks, upside
potential for the VR is limited. BCP's VR (and hence IDRs) could
nonetheless be
upgraded if its business and revenues become more diversified,
away from trade
finance, while maintaining sound asset quality and
capitalisation.
Conversely, BCP's VR could be downgraded if the bank suffers
additional and
material unforeseen operational or credit losses that lead to
significant
capital erosion. Diversification towards higher risk exposures,
or increased
concentrations to often volatile markets, could also result in a
downgrade of
its VR.
BCP's VR could also be affected by a failure to maintain
profitability from core
activities in light of, for example, increased competition,
and/or due to weaker
economic trends in any emerging market that is seen as important
for BCP.
Material asset growth that in Fitch's view compromises BCP's
risk appetite and
weakens capitalisation and leverage would also be negative for
the VR.
SUPPORT RATING
BCP's Support Rating is sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumption around the
probability of support from YKB and/or to changes to YKB's
ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josep Colomer, CFA
Director
+34 93 3238416
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Manuela Banfi
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 202
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.