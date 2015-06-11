Fitch Affirms EFG International at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed EFG
International's (EFGInt)
and its main operating subsidiary EFG Bank's Viability Ratings
(VR) at 'a' and
their Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook
on both
Long-term IDRs is Stable. A full list of rating actions is
available at the end
of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VRS
EFGInt's ratings are aligned with EFG Bank's. Fitch assesses the
group on a
consolidated basis because the credit profiles of the individual
group entities
cannot be meaningfully disentangled. This is because of the high
cohesion
between the entities in strategy, governance and risk
management, resulting in
ordinary support being available to EFG Bank from other group
companies. For
EFGInt, the rating equalisation takes into account its role as
the holding
company and the absence of double leverage.
The IDRs and VRs reflect the group's company profile as a
globally operating
private bank with a well-diversified franchise and overall
moderate risk
appetite. The ratings are also based on the group's solid
liquidity and adequate
capitalisation, but also material exposure to operational and
conduct and
litigation risks as a wealth manager.
The group has a well-established and diversified wealth
management franchise
with CHF84.2bn assets under management (AuM) at end-2014. EFGInt
has completed
the repositioning it started in 2011, since when it has
simplified its business
model by concentrating on its core private banking activities.
As a result it
has been delivering sound recurring underlying profitability,
which we expect to
continue given its business model.
Similar to most private banks, EFGInt has moderate exposure to
on-balance sheet
risks, reflecting its conservative risk appetite. The loan book
is fairly
short-term and almost exclusively collateralised or secured.
Nonetheless, we
believe that EFGInt's risk appetite remains higher than its
higher-rated peers
due to its fairly sizeable residential mortgage loan book and
its large
portfolio of US life insurance policies.
We believe that EFGInt's main risks are operational and
reputational. The bank's
profitability was dented by material litigation provisions in
2014, when it made
CHF39.6m legal and professional charges, of which CHF30m were
related to the US
Department of Justice (DoJ) programme for Swiss banks. EFGInt
intends to reach a
non-prosecution agreement under the DoJ programme related to US
tax matters. We
expect financial settlement to be the most likely outcome of the
US tax matters,
and the ultimate financial cost for the bank to be easily
manageable based on
current information.
We consider EFGInt's capitalisation adequate. The group reported
a 14.2%
fully-applied Basel III common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio at
end-2014, and we
expect leverage and capitalisation to remain sound. Management
targets a CET1
ratio of above 12% and a total capital ratio in the high teens.
EFGInt's underlying profitability has remained adequate and
improved, but its
performance has been affected by large conduct costs that have
depressed overall
returns. We expect the negative effect of the Swiss franc
appreciation since
January 2015 on the bank's profitability to be moderate, and
earnings should be
helped by increasing revenue if market volatility leads to more
client-driven
transactions. However, we believe that achieving its target 75%
cost/income
ratio will be challenging.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
EFGInt's and EFG Bank's Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating
Floors (SRF)
reflect our view that support from the Swiss authorities cannot
be relied upon,
primarily because of the advanced state of resolution
legislation in
Switzerland. In addition, we believe that EFGInt's role as the
holding company
of a private banking group means that sovereign support is less
likely. EFG
Bank's SR and SRF also reflect the bank's large size within the
EFG group, which
means that it would be difficult for the rest of the group to
provide
extraordinary support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
EFGInt's bons de participations are rated five notches below the
holding
company's VR to reflect their fully discretionary coupon
deferral and high loss
severity.
The Tier 2 notes issued by EFG International (Guernsey) Limited
and EFG Funding
(Guernsey) Limited and guaranteed by EFGInt, are rated two
notches below
EFGInt's VR to reflect high loss severity given the notes'
permanent and full
point-of non-viability write-down feature.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
EFGInt's and EFG Bank's IDRs and VRs are primarily sensitive to
a change in the
bank's strategy that could result in an increase in risk
appetite, which we
currently do not expect. The ratings would also come under
pressure if the bank
suffers a large loss, which could arise from the operational and
reputational
risks inherent in its business model.
An upgrade of the ratings would be contingent on improved
profitability and
capitalisation, without an increase in risk appetite, which we
do not expect in
the near future.
EFGInt's and EFG Bank's IDRs and VRs are also sensitive to
changes in the group
structure that would reduce the group's ability to provide
ordinary support to
EFG Bank. EFGInt's IDR and VR could be notched from EFG Bank's
if double
leverage at the holding company increases or if fungibility of
capital and
funding within the group decreases.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of EFGInt's and EFG Bank's SRs and an upward revision
of their
respective SRFs are unlikely, given the Swiss regulatory
environment and the
group's business profile.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
As both the bons de participations and the Tier 2 notes are
notched off EFGInt's
VR, their ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in EFGInt's
VR. The ratings
are also sensitive to changes in their notching, which in the
case of the bons
de participations could arise if their non-performance risk
increases
materially, for instance as a result of materially higher
regulatory capital
requirements.
The rating actions are as follows:
EFG International
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Fiduciary certificates (ISIN XS0204324890) backed by preferred
shares affirmed
at 'BB+'
EFG Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'No Floor'
EFG Funding (Guernsey) Limited
Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
EFG International (Guernsey) Limited
Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Associate Director
+33 144 29 91 46
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.